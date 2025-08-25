Iran hopes supplies of Russian gas via Azerbaijan will begin soon, as almost all issues in negotiations with Gazprom have been resolved, TASS cited Kazem Jalali, Iran's envoy to Russia, as saying in remarks published on Monday.

"We hope this will happen soon. We are currently holding negotiations with Gazprom, and almost all issues have already been resolved," TASS cited Jalali as saying. "But we need to find common ground regarding the price. If that issue is also settled, then everything will be launched."

In April, Moscow and Tehran reached a deal on 55 billion cubic metres of Russian gas supplies after Gazprom signed a memorandum in 2024 with the National Iranian Gas Company to supply Russian pipeline gas to Iran. Possible routes for the pipeline at the time had not been disclosed.

Moscow has deepened ties with Iran since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine and signed a strategic partnership treaty with Tehran in January. Both countries are under Western sanctions and Moscow's oil and gas exports to Europe have drastically declined.

Russia has a long history of cooperation with Iran and helped build a nuclear reactor at Bushehr in the south of the country, Iran's first.

