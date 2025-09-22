Iran’s gas supplies to Iraq plunged by nearly 40 percent in five months this year, continuing a downward trend that began in 2024.

The value of these exports stood at around $950 million during April-August, far below that in the same period of last year.

“There was a decline in the Iranian gas supplies to Iraq by nearly 40 percent during the period between April and August this year,” said Abdul Amir Rabhavi, head of the West Asia office at the Trade Promotion Organisation of Iran.

Quoted by Iraq’s Al-Sumeria news agency at the weekend, Rabhavi did not mention reasons for the decline but Baghdad reported a sharp drop in gas supplies from Iran last year due to a surge in domestic demand in that country.

Iran, which controls the world’s second largest gas reserves after Russia, has been Iraq’s main gas supplier in line with an agreement signed in 2017 to fuel Iraqi power facilities.

