Egypt - The Italian cabling giant Prysmian has implemented over 35% of the submarine cable installation works for the electrical interconnection project between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Egyptian government sources told Al Arabiya Business.

Despite the geopolitical tensions, the Italian company is proceeding with the installation of the submarine cable, the sources said.

They noted that submarine cable installation is expected to be finalized in the last week of December.

They added that the overhead power lines for the project will be implemented by Giza Cables Industries, in partnership with a Chinese consortium of China Power Engineering Consulting Group Corporation (CPECC) and Xian Electric Engineering Company.

The current implementation rates of the entire project packages, including cables, lines and transformers, exceed 48%, the sources revealed.

It was reported previously that the project’s first phase of operation is set to kick off in July 2025 at a cost of $1.8 billion.

It is worth noting that the project aims to enhance electricity export prospects to Asia and Europe, improve connectivity with neighboring countries, and help mitigate Egypt's ongoing electricity crisis.

It involves the construction of three high-voltage transformer stations, two in Saudi Arabia, located in east of Medina and Tabuk, and one in Egypt, located in Badr city.

These stations will be connected by 1,350 kilometers of overhead transmission lines and 22 kilometers of marine cables in the Gulf of Aqaba.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).