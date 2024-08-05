DOHA: District Cooling (DC) capacity of Qatar has reached 1.2 million tonnes refrigeration, accounting for 19 percent of total cooling capacity of the country.

Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), the regulator of district cooling system in the country, has said that DC plants are expected to share 24 percent of the total cooling capacity in Qatar by 2030.

The most efficient cooling system aims at bolstering efforts to cut carbon emissions for addressing climate change and a sustainable economy in the country.

Kahramaa is constantly encouraging all sectors and local developers to adopt the district cooling system, as it is one of the most sustainable systems that enhance water security, by using treated water instead of potable water for cooling purposes.

It also has the ability to reduce the carbon footprint and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to achieve environmental sustainability.

Kahramaa has succeeded in contributing effectively to the development of district cooling services in Qatar, which made massive contributions in reducing carbon footprint in the country.

As many as 33 district cooling plants were converted to operate using treated water and other water sources for cooling, saving approximately QR129m from desalinated water in 2022.

The total consumption of treated water in district cooling projects reached 13.5 million cubic metres, saving desalinated water during the period under review. The rates of savings in electricity demand using the district cooling system amounted to QR327m which was reflected in the total savings in natural gas used in electricity generation equivalent to QR115m in 2022.

There are three DC plants each at Qatar Foundation and Tower Area. DC plants are also operating in Lusail City, The Pearl Qatar, Hamad International Airport (HIA) and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums, among a number of other places.

Cooling devices consume approximately 65% of the electrical power used in buildings, so installing a district cooling system is the most energy efficient system.

As the most sustainable solution, it saves about 40% of electricity by saving electricity generation and distribution capacities. Accordingly, it will result in saving natural gas consumption which will lead to a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional cooling methods. Consequently, it will reduce Qatar’s environmental footprint and save 98 percent of drinking water by using treated water.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

