VIENNA — The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi described Saudi Arabia as an important partner for the agency.



Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman and Grossi discussed Saudi Arabia’s nuclear power program perspectives, capacity-building, and SMRs potential.



Grossi said he’s looking forward to building on this important partnership.



Prince Abdulaziz currently in Vienna is participating in the 66th regular session of the IAEA general conference.



Grossi and Prince Abdulaziz inaugurated Saudi Arabia’s exhibition.



Grossi invited everyone to visit the exhibition to learn more about Saudi Arabia's nuclear and radiological regulatory commission and the importance of strong regulations.



Later, a ceremony was held to raise Saudi Arabia’s flag to the board of countries contributing to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) initiative to modernize Seibersdorf laboratories (ReNuAL2 Initiative).

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).