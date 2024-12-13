MUSCAT: Thyssenkrupp Nucera, a global technology leader in the green hydrogen industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hydrom, the orchestrator of Oman’s green hydrogen sector, to support the development of, among other elements, the localization of the manufacture of electrolysers, which are pivotal to the efficient production of zero-carbon hydrogen fuel in the Sultanate of Oman.

The MoU, signed on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 on the margins of Hydrom’s inaugural GH2 Investor Day, underscores growing international interest in Oman’s nascent green hydrogen sector.

Onshoring the large-scale manufacturing of key equipment and hardware necessary to achieve Oman’s green hydrogen production target of over 1 million tonnes per annum by 2030, is an integral part of the country’s ambitious transition to a low-carbon energy economy.

Signing the MoU were Eng Abdulaziz Said Al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom, and Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO - Thyssenkrupp Nucera. Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, who is also Chairman of Hydrom, was in attendance as well.

Welcoming the collaboration with the German-based international technology firm, Eng Al Shidhani said: “Green hydrogen has the potential to be a central element in Oman’s clean economy, supporting a more sustainable and decarbonized future. Through the development of a competitive and sustainable green hydrogen ecosystem, we aim to position the Sultanate as a leading global green hydrogen hub. Collaborating with Thyssenkrupp Nucera is a further significant step on our way to achieve our ambition.”

Dr Ponikwar of Thyssenkrupp Nucera commented: “Hydrom is orchestrating all green hydrogen activities including a master plan for the sector in the Sultanate of Oman. As Thyssenkrupp Nucera, we are committed to bringing deep expertise in electrolysis technology to support this ambition. With decades of experience and innovative solutions in electrolysis business, we are well-equipped to strengthen our presence in the Middle East by laying the foundation for a successful green hydrogen sector in Oman in partnership with Hydrom.”

Besides pledging to support the development of Oman’s Green Hydrogen Industry, Thyssenkrupp Nucera will also explore the potential for the localization of assembly and service hubs for water electrolyzers in Oman.

The Dortmund-headquartered firm is a key provider of technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants, having supported the implementation of more than 600 projects with a total capacity of over 10 gigawatts.

