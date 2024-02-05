Riyadh – Group Five Pipe Saudi Company and Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) signed a contract at a value of more than SAR 30 million on 1 February 2024.

Group Five Pipe Saudi will manufacture and supply spiral-welded steel pipes tailored for one of the projects owned by Aramco, according to a bourse filing.

The two-month agreement will reflect on Group Five Pipe Saudi’s financial results during the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

Last January, the two companies penned an agreement at a value exceeding SAR 34 million.

