GE Gas Power has signed an agreement with Taurus Arm, owner of the 500 megawatts (MW) Iraq’s Bazyan Power Plant, to provide parts, repairs, and services for two 9F.04 gas turbines at the facility for a period of 16 years.

The turbines were supplied by GE to Taurus Arm in 2021 under a fast-track project, where they were delivered to the site within months of notice to proceed. GE Digital will also provide its Asset Performance Management (APM) software to increase the reliability and availability of the units, decrease costs, and reduce operational risks.

Saiwan Salih, Board Member of Taurus Arm said: “The Bazyan project is a critical facility that is located in the province of Sulaymaniyah and delivers much-needed electricity to the Kurdistan region, the Northern areas of Iraq including Mosul, Kirkuk, and Salahaldin, as well as other parts of Iraq. We are delighted to build upon the existing strong collaboration between Taurus Arm and GE to enable more secure performance of the plant, helping us to better serve the needs of the community.”

Largest fleet

With over 1,700 units deployed worldwide, GE has the largest operating and most experienced F-class fleet in the world. GE’s 9F gas turbines are fuel flexible, making them an excellent fit for Iraq, where plant operators often need to run their power generation equipment on both liquid and gaseous fuels.

The turbines also feature fast start times of up to 20 minutes in simple cycle and 30 minutes in combined cycle. As Iraq brings more renewable power supplies online, the operational flexibility offered by the turbines enables them to complement variable alternative energy sources with firm, on demand electricity that can ramp up or down quickly to help stabilise the grid.

“Gas-fuelled power generation continues to play an important role in meeting the growing energy needs of the Iraqi people and supporting the transition to a lower carbon future,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO of GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “Reliable operations at strategic facilities such as the Bazyan Power Plant are essential to sustain economic development efforts across the country. We are delighted to work with Taurus Arm on this essential project, thank them for their continued trust in us, and remain committed to delivering proven, industry-leading solutions to Iraq.”

Advanced Gas Path

GE has supported the development of energy infrastructure in Iraq for over 50 years. The company has helped to build and service power plants and grid substations; rehabilitate power generation facilities in liberated areas across Iraq; install innovations such as the Advanced Gas Path (AGP) upgrade solution to enhance the performance of installed gas turbines; train local power sector professionals; and more.

Together with the Iraqi Ministries of Planning, Finance, and Electricity, GE has also collaborated with various financial institutions to help obtain over $2.4 billion in funding since 2015 for energy sector projects in the country.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).