KUWAIT CITY: The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority announced that it has saved approximately USD 3 billion for member states over the past 14 years from 2009 to 2023. In a recent report, the authority affirmed that this interconnection project is one of the most significant infrastructure projects approved by the leaders of the GCC countries. It explained that the energy traded among member states amounts to five terawatt-hours. Savings achieved from reducing installed capacities reached USD 950 million, and reductions in operating costs resulted in savings of KD 180 million. Also, the economic value of the exchanged energy was estimated at USD 690 million.

The total economic savings from the electrical connection amounted to USD 20 billion. There were 2,700 support cases, and the total length of the electricity transmission lines reached 1,050 kilometers. There are nine high-voltage transmission stations spanning 400 kilometers, while underwater electricity transmission lines measure 100 kilometers. With the commencement of the Wafra project in Kuwait, the total length of the lines now stands at 1,372 kilometers. Looking ahead, the next phase of the interconnection aims to supply approximately five megawatts of energy to south Iraq. Future plans include extending connections to Jordan and Egypt, ultimately reaching Europe.





