APM Terminals Bahrain, the operator of Khalifa Bin Salman Port, has been named one of the top 10 companies in the transport and logistics sector on the 2024 Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders list. This recognition highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to decarbonisation and sustainable growth, both in Bahrain and globally.

“We are incredibly proud to lead the region in sustainable port operations,” said Matthew Luckhurst, Managing Director of APM Terminals Bahrain. “Our solar power project not only supports Bahrain’s ambitious renewable energy goals but also aligns with APM Terminals’ global decarbonisation strategy. This achievement underscores our role as a responsible player in the region's maritime industry, setting a new benchmark for sustainability.”

APM Terminals Bahrain is on track to make Khalifa Bin Salman Port the region’s first fully solar-powered seaport by the end of 2024. The solar project, which involves the installation of over 25,000 solar panels across 71,000 sq m, will generate 18.6 GWh of electricity annually. This innovative initiative is a cornerstone of APM Terminals’ wider efforts to reduce its environmental impact and is in line with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for a more prosperous and sustainable Bahrain and follows the carbon-neutral commitment made by Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to reduce the kingdom’s emissions by 30% by 2035 and achieve net zero by 2060.

Solar power project

The recognition from Forbes Middle East reflects not only the successful implementation of the solar power project but also the company's leadership in driving decarbonisation efforts in the transport and logistics sector. APM Terminals Bahrain was one of just five Bahraini companies featured among the 107 leading organisations from across the Middle East.

The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit, chaired by the UAE Minister of Trade, brought together key public and private stakeholders to advance social well-being, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development.

APM Terminals Bahrain’s solar project has earned significant local and international recognition, demonstrating the company's commitment to safety, innovation, and environmental responsibility. With zero Lost Time Injury (LTI) incidents and two zones already completed, the project has received multiple awards for excellence in decarbonisation, in Bahrain and internationally.-

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).