Falcon Capital Dakhla, a major Moroccan investment group, has collaborated with HDF Energy, an industry leader in green hydrogen, for a groundbreaking green hydrogen giga project in the heart of the country's Dakhla region at an initial investment of $2 billion.

Embracing Morocco's 14-year experience in clean energy and fostering an innovation-friendly ecosystem, White Dunes aspires to be a pivotal player in the country's renewable energy sector, with the goal of commencing hydrogen production by 2028.

Spearheaded by Moroccan enterprise Falcon Capital Dakhla, The White Dunes is an ambitious project aimed at producing the world's cheapest green hydrogen.

For the realization of this project, Falcon Capital Dakhla leverages the expertise of HDF Energy.

A renowned player, it specialises in hydrogen infrastructure development and multi-megawatt fuel cells for decarbonizing electricity production, heavy mobility, and industry.

In 2024, the group will launch the mass production of its multi-megawatt fuel cells. HDF Energy operates globally and has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2021.

HDF Energy also acts as a co-developer of the project, fortifying White Dunes position.

Majid Slimani, the founder and president of Falcon Capital Dakhla, said: "White Dunes embodies a commitment to the cause of green energy and a dedication to more sustainable future for Morocco. We have devoted nearly two full years to feasibility studies, preliminary project design, and phased planning across a projected area of 150,000 hectares."

"Given the exceptional characteristics of the Dakhla region, the project aspires to achieve a capacity of 10 GW in wind energy, 7 GW in photovoltaic energy, and 8 GW in electrolyzers," he added.

HDF Energy CEO Damien Havard said: "The collaboration with Falcon Capital Dakhla represents the perfect synergy between two complementary entities, enabling the production of some of the world's most competitive green hydrogen in Morocco."

A major player in Morocco, Falcon Capital Dakhla has interests in key sectors including agriculture, real estate and energy with a specific focus on renewable energy.

The company is committed to large-scale projects to contribute to a more sustainable future for local communities, he added.

