ABU DHABI - The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, and Tadweer Group, a sustainable waste champion, have signed a concession agreement with a Japan-based consortium comprised of Marubeni Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (HZI), and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (JOIN). The local and global partners will join forces for the development of the world-leading greenfield Abu Dhabi Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Independent Power Project (IPP).

The concession agreement was signed at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre by Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, and Roni Araiji, consortium representative and Managing Director Middle East of Hitachi Zosen Inova Ltd. The signing took place in the presence of representatives from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

Set to be the world’s most advanced WtE facility, and one of the region’s largest, the project will have an expected annual processing capacity of 900,000 tonnes of waste, enabling an expected carbon emissions reduction of 1.1 million tonnes per year. The world-leading project will set benchmarks for WtE energy projects in terms of scale, efficiency and environmental benefits. This reinforces Tadweer Group’s ambition as a sustainability champion of diverting 80 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s waste from landfills by 2030 and helping to create a blueprint for alternative energy sources.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: "Today marks a milestone for Abu Dhabi and the UAE as we continue to accelerate the decarbonisation and sustainable transformation of the country’s economy. In partnership with Tadweer Group, this significant waste-to-energy project enables Abu Dhabi’s strategic shift towards integrating sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sources that cater to its community's needs and drive the development of the UAE’s circular economy. EWEC is at the forefront of accelerating the UAE’s energy transition, and we are proud to expand our portfolio to include circular economy projects, such as waste-to-energy. We look forward to collaborating with Tadweer Group and our Japanese partners in setting a new standard for waste-to-energy projects in the region and beyond."

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, commented: “This concession agreement marks a new chapter in our mission to promote environmental sustainability and implement accelerated technology, showcasing the importance of waste conversion to clean energy. This project is a cornerstone in our strategy to reduce reliance on landfills, lower carbon emissions, and support the UAE's energy agenda. We look forward to working closely with our partners to harness pioneering technologies that transform waste into valuable resources.”

Isao Suzuki, Regional CEO of Marubeni Corporation for Middle-East, said: “At Marubeni, we are deeply honoured to participate in this landmark waste-to-energy project, a pivotal initiative that embodies our commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. This project not only marks a significant advancement in the UAE’s journey towards a circular economy but also showcases the strength of international collaboration in addressing global challenges. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Marubeni’s dedication to innovation in the energy sector, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in waste management and energy production.”

This partnership between EWEC, Tadweer Group, Marubeni Corporation, HZI, and JOIN aligns with the objectives of the UAE Circular Economy Policy, which provides the country with a framework to achieve sustainable governance, optimising the use of natural resources, and finding efficient infrastructure solutions.