Jordan - ERide Jo, the first eco-friendly transportation company in Jordan, has officially launched its services at a special ceremony held at the Royal Hotel.

ERide Jo aims to provide an affordable, convenient, and ecofriendly means of transportation for Jordanians. The company offers electric scooter rental services that are powered by the latest technology and designed for maximum safety and comfort.

The E-Ride Jo mobile app enables users to easily locate and rent a vehicle, track their rides, and monitor their carbon footprint.

Green energy

The opening ceremony included informative presentations about the sustainable transport sector in Jordan and its impact on green energy. Awareness videos were shown about ERide Jo, its products, and services, and presentations were given on how to use bicycles and scooters, how to rent and park them, and public safety and security while using them.

The event also featured a discussion session on the impact of the company's services on the sustainable transport sector in Jordan. The CEO of ERide JO, Hussam Daoud, Maysam Al-Otoum from Cewas, representing the green energy sector, and Bashir Mraish, CEO of Bashir Mraish Consultancy, participated in the session to answer questions about the role of public relations and its impact on raising awareness of the importance of sustainable transportation and green energy.

Daoud said: "E-Ride Jo will provide environment-friendly transportation solutions to the Jordanian people. Our mission is to provide sustainable and efficient means of transportation, which not only benefits the environment but also enhances the quality of life for our passengers.”

ERide Jo will initially launch its services in a number of Jordanian universities, which will be announced later, as well as in various tourist sites, hotels, resorts, and parks around Jordan.

