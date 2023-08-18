UAE – ENOC Group signed a strategic agreement with the Retired Military Personnel Association (RMPA) in Abu Dhabi on 2 August 2023 to promote the UAE’s retail infrastructure and be part of its energy needs.

Upon the agreement, ENOC will review 40 to 60 strategic locations possessed by RMPA to establish its cutting-edge stations during the upcoming five years, according to a press release.

Moreover, the group will establish between four and six full-service stations annually in Abu Dhabi.

ENOC will start working on four projects with RMPA this year as per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by ENOC CEO and the Chairman of RMPA.

Khalaf Nasser Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chairman of RMPA, said: “This agreement is based on the sustainable vision of serving the members of the Retired Military Association by providing programs, activities, and events that benefit them and improve the quality of life.”

Group CEO at ENOC, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, commented: “The expansion of our service station network builds on our goal of boosting the infrastructural capacities of the nation, strengthening competitiveness, and creating long-term value in the UAE economy.”

