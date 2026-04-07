Eni has announced a significant gas and condensate discovery in Egypt after successfully drilling the Denise W-1 exploration well in the Temsah Concession, located offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to a press release.

The initial results indicated about 2 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas initially in place (GIIP) and 130 Mbbl of associated condensates.

The Denise W discovery lies 70 kilometers offshore in 95 meters of water depth and less than 10 kilometers from existing infrastructure, enabling substantial synergies for a fast-track development.

It is similar to the nearby Temsah field, which has been in production since 2001, featuring a gas-bearing sandstone reservoir of excellent quality with about 50 meters of net pay.

The discovery boosts Eni’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s national goals of scaling reserves and increasing gas production, reinforcing the country’s energy security. It also aligns with the company’s strategy in substantially evolving assets through near-field and infrastructure-led exploration.

The drilling of Denise W-1 follows the binding agreement signed in July 2025 with Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) for a 20-year renewal of the Temsah Concession.

Eni operates the Denise Development Lease of the Temsah Concession with a 50% contractor working interest, with bp holding the remaining 50%. The asset is operated through Petrobel, the joint venture (JV) operating company between Eni and EGPC.

Since 1954, Eni has acquired a diversified portfolio in Egypt spanning exploration, development, and production, with oil and gas production of 242 kboed equity in 2025.

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