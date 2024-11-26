UAE - The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Adnoc to research and explore developing innovative energy solutions to enhance energy efficiency in support of the UAE's energy diversification strategy.

This agreement involves a comprehensive technical and economic assessment to identify the best-fit nuclear reactor technologies for adnoc by leveraging ENEC’s expertise in assessing technological performance in pilot projects as well as future technologies under development.

The agreement also includes a joint effort to explore the use of excess heat from the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, by conducting feasibility studies to assess excess heat usage opportunities, with recommendations for advanced technologies that can be demonstrated through existing or upcoming pilot projects.

Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Nuclear Research and Development Vice President at ENEC, said: “This strategic collaboration with Adnoc marks a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to advancing new technologies and driving R&D in the UAE’s energy sector. By focusing on cutting-edge nuclear innovations and exploring new methods to harness excess heat for industrial applications, we are strengthening the UAE’s green economy. Together with Adnoc, we will leverage our combined technical capabilities and expertise to identify and develop nuclear solutions that enhance energy security and sustainability in parallel.”

Ali Al Rawahi, Senior Vice President for Technology and Innovation at Adnoc said: “In collaborating with ENEC, we will explore the deployment of small modular nuclear reactors as we develop innovative energy solutions to enhance our operational efficiency. Our partnership underscores our mutual commitment to scaling a reliable and clean energy source, as well as developing pioneering advancements in lower-carbon energy and technological innovation.”

The agreement comes at a time of significant momentum in the nuclear energy sector, with a number of energy intensive and heavy industry players investing in or collaborating with SMR technology companies and generation companies with large-scale gigawatt nuclear energy plants in operation or available for license extension.

These agreements demonstrate the clear recognition that nuclear energy is a proven source of clean, baseload electricity, which is essential for powering operations that run around the clock and require a reliable, high-quality source of electrons.

This collaboration aligns with the UAE's Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to increase the contribution of clean energy sources and improve energy efficiency across the country.

The Barakah Plant developed by ENEC is generating 40 TWh annually, which is equivalent to 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs, transforming the UAE’s power portfolio and driving deep, timely decarbonisation of the nation’s power grid.

