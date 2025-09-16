Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) has unveiled a national system to manage, monitor and track radioactive sources and nuclear materials, marking a major advancement in environmental safety and digital innovation.

The initiative forms the core of three strategic contracts signed by the authority last week as part of its ongoing digital transformation. Officials said the projects will modernise regulatory oversight of radioactive sources, enhance public safety and align with Oman Vision 2040’s sustainability goals.

At the centre of the effort is the National System for the Management, Monitoring and Tracking of Radioactive Sources and Nuclear Materials, described by the authority as a cornerstone of its digital transformation. Using artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and big data analytics, the system will create a smart digital infrastructure capable of real-time monitoring.

By collecting and analysing data from monitoring stations and facilities nationwide, the system will provide precise measurements of radiation levels, strengthen regulatory compliance, streamline licensing and reporting, and ensure radiation safety in line with national regulations and international standards.

A second contract – Modernising and Developing the Authority’s External Electronic Services System – will establish a unified digital platform for environmental services. This platform will include databases of environmental studies, reports, monitoring data and compliance records, improving transparency and public access to information.

The third agreement – Planning and Management System for Resources, Assets, Operations and Internal Services – will automate internal operations, create a centralised database, reduce human error and improve financial planning and budget management.

Together, the three contracts represent a comprehensive upgrade of the sultanate’s environmental governance framework.

Officials stressed that the projects reaffirm Oman’s commitment to sustainability, advanced service delivery and the highest levels of environmental protection.

The Environment Authority said the systems will ultimately safeguard people and the environment while creating a robust foundation for digital innovation across the sector – in line with the Oman Environment Strategy and Vision 2040 roadmap.

