Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib discussed Alcazar Energy’s opportunities to enhance cooperation in the field of renewable energy and reviewed the company's strategy in the Egyptian market and its future projects, according to a statement.

In his meeting with Daniel Calderon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Alcazar Energy, El-Khatib affirmed that the government has implemented legislative and procedural reforms aimed at improving the investment climate and attracting foreign capital.

These reforms are part of Egypt Vision 2030, which focuses on increasing private sector contribution to infrastructure and clean energy projects, according to El-Khatib.

He also emphasized that the energy sector is a key priority for the state, as Egypt seeks to expand electricity production from new and renewable sources, such as solar and wind energy, to meet the growing demand.

Furthermore, he affirmed the state's commitment to providing full support and necessary facilities for the success of new investments, opening up broad horizons for partnership between the two sides.

The meeting also touched upon joint investment opportunities in clean energy projects, in addition to mechanisms for cooperation in the field of green financing.

For his part, Calderon pointed out that Egypt is a promising market with unique advantages, most notably its distinguished geographical location and rich natural resources, which make it a regional hub for renewable energy.

He revealed that the company looks forward to expanding its investments in Egypt by launching new renewable energy projects that contribute to enhancing sustainability and the transition to a green economy.

He explained that cooperation with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade will open the way for innovative solutions that serve the energy sector and support the country's efforts towards a more sustainable future.

