Pearl GTL, the world’s largest gas-to-liquids facility, has been officially recognised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a member of its prestigious Global Lighthouse Network. This marks the first time a Qatari facility has earned the honour, placing Pearl GTL among a select group of industrial sites worldwide leading the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies at scale.

Pearl GTL is operated by Shell on behalf of the State of Qatar, represented by QatarEnergy, and the recognition reflects the strength of their long-standing partnership. The facility has delivered measurable improvements in reliability, emissions reduction, and operational efficiency through the deployment of over 45 advanced digital solutions, including AI-driven predictive analytics, digital twin platforms and real-time integrity monitoring.

The site exemplifies how digital transformation can drive significant progress in operational excellence, cost efficiency, safety and environmental performance, demonstrating the tangible value of embracing next-generation technologies in large-scale industrial settings. QatarEnergy has played a pivotal role in enabling this transformation. Its strategic oversight and commitment to innovation have ensured that Pearl GTL not only meets but exceeds global benchmarks for sustainable energy production.

In recent years, Shell has brought its digital innovation capabilities to the venture. Pearl GTL is the culmination of Shell’s global experience and digital transformation strategy, and it has been recognised internally as an aspirational asset, earning Shell’s Asset of the Year accolades two years in a row and Digital Asset of the Year in 2023. “This recognition marks a significant milestone for Pearl GTL and underscores the exceptional partnership between Shell and QatarEnergy,” said Rob Maxwell – Managing Director and Chairman of Shell Companies Qatar.

“Being named to the Global Lighthouse Network demonstrates how the large-scale adoption of digital technologies can transform operational efficiency, reliability and environmental performance. This achievement shows what can be accomplished through the practical application of advanced innovation in the energy sector.”

In recent years, Qatar has made significant progress in promoting and adopting advanced technologies across industries.

In 2024, the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Qatar was established to support the acceleration of digital transformation and foster innovation across key sectors. Launched in collaboration the Ministry of Finance and the World Economic Forum, it serves as a platform for co-designing and piloting future-focused policy frameworks that enable the development and deployment of 4IR technologies in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. “At the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we congratulate QatarEnergy and Shell on their recognition as a Global Lighthouse Site,” said Dr Abdulaziz Khalid Al-Ali, Director of C4IR Qatar.

“This achievement exemplifies the transformative impact of digital innovation and strategic collaboration in advancing sustainable energy solutions in Qatar. Pearl GTL is an example of what can be accomplished when visionary leadership and cutting-edge technology come together. Not only does this milestone set new standards for industrial advancement, but it also reinforces the State of Qatar’s position as a regional and global leader in technological innovation and sustainable energy production.”

As a leading asset within both Shell and Qatar, Pearl GTL stands at the forefront in applying Industry 4.0 technologies on a large scale, setting new benchmarks for technological advancement and innovation in the energy sector.

Launched in 2018, the Global Lighthouse Network brings together and celebrates the success of the world’s leading industrial sites which achieved exceptional performance in productivity, supply chain resilience, customer centricity, sustainability and talent.

This global community of influential innovators, deploying over 1,000 solutions in multiple industries, includes 201 sites, 27 of which have a distinction in sustainability. The network now spans over 30 countries and 35 sectors.

Kiva Allgood, Managing Director and Head of the Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains, World Economic Forum, said, “Congratulations to the new Lighthouse cohort that demonstrates how forward-thinking companies across industries and segments are putting this vision into action, setting a new global standard for operational excellence and impact.”

