DUBAI - Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) will host its 11th Annual Congress on Wednesday at the Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre under the theme of ‘Path to Net Zero 2050: Connectivity, Liveability, and Sustainability’.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Honorary President of EmiratesGBC and CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability (AGS), will inaugurate the Annual Congress and deliver the opening address, followed by a speech by Dr. Ali Al Jassim, Chair of EmiratesGBC. Ibrahim Al Zu’bi, Chief Sustainability Officer of Majid Al Futtaim, will deliver the welcome address followed by Amy Lehoczky, Acting Head of Environmental and Sustainability at AD Ports Group and a representative of the Ministry of Climate Change will speak about the built environment’s contribution to net zero.

Inspired by the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, EmiratesGBC will host experts and stakeholders from the building and construction industry to explore how net zero can be achieved within the green building industry.

Sheikha Shamma said, "The UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative is the key national driver for energy transition and decarbonisation. To achieve this, it is important that all stakeholders come together and take concerted action, underpinned by the strategic direction that positive climate action will unlock economic opportunities that benefit all. The 11th EmiratesGBC will provide an important platform for key players in the industry to explore the ideal path towards decarbonisation by sharing innovative solutions and demonstrating our commitment to tackling climate change ahead of our nation’s presidency of next year’s COP28."

Dr. Al Jassim said, "EmiratesGBC continues to champion sustainability within the building and construction industry. Our 11th Annual Congress draws inspiration from the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and provides our key partners and stakeholders with the opportunity to share knowledge and gain insights into the ways in which we can accelerate the path toward net zero carbon emissions."