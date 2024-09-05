Emirates Steel Arkan, the UAE’s largest publicly listed steel and building materials company, has rebranded as EMSTEEL as part of a broader strategy to accelerate its operational transformation and extend its global presence.

The new brand identity and operating model were officially launched at an event in Abu Dhabi, attended by high-ranking dignitaries and over 400 customers, partners and employees.

The new identity embodies the successful merger of Emirates Steel and Arkan Building Materials completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This merger has established the UAE’s largest steel and building materials company, valued at AED13 billion, with a strong strategic foundation and significant growth potential in both the UAE and international markets.

Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL, said, “Today’s unveiling of our new brand identity marks a milestone in our evolution, as the Group forges ahead to support its customers and add value to its shareholders with a unified vision.

Our EMSTEEL brand carries us forward into a future full of opportunities for expansion, business growth and digital transformation. It represents our commitment to creating products, services and solutions to build a better world, in addition to driving global sustainability efforts in our sector through promoting a low-carbon supply chain in collaboration with our partners.”

He added, “The company is committed to reducing carbon emissions in alignment with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, where the use of clean energy in our operations is at 80 percent. EMSTEEL is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions, enabling us to operate with 45 percent less carbon than our peers.”

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL builds on a heritage spanning over a quarter of a century. Today, the Group operates 16 state-of-the-art plants with a total annual production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement. The Group exports to over 70 markets worldwide, which account for 30 percent of its sales.

Under the EMSTEEL brand, the company will initially operate through two distinct divisions: Emirates Steel and Emirates Cement. The Emirates Cement portfolio includes Al Ain Cement Factory, Emirates Blocks Factories, ANABEEB, and Arkan Bags.

These two divisions represent the core of EMSTEEL’s operations, with each focused on delivering high-quality products to meet the growing demands of the UAE and global construction and manufacturing industries.

The structure of the EMSTEEL group is designed to enable the seamless addition of new divisions, supporting growth into new markets and product lines.