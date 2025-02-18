Three major projects worth 80 billion Saudi riyals ($21.33 billion) are currently underway in Saudi Arabia’s Waad Al-Shamal Industrial City to enhance phosphate fertiliser production.



Saudi Arabian Mining Company’s (Ma’aden) SAR 21 billion ($5.6 billion) phosphate project, which has an annual production capacity of three million tonnes, Saudi Press Agency reported.



Ma’aden Waad Al-Shamal Phosphate Company has an investment of SAR 31 billion ($8.3 billion), with an annual production capacity of three million tonnes.

The third project, currently under construction, has an investment of SAR 28 billion ($7.5 billion), strengthening the Kingdom’s ability to meet global demand.



The 440-sq km industrial city has 290 sq. km. for development and 150 sq. km. for Ma’aden phosphate industrial projects.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

