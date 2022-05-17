Cairo – Elsewedy Electric Co has established Africa's first busway dielectric epoxy insulation system facility to prefabricate electrical distribution, using bus bars in a protective enclosure.

With short circuits, distribution of loads, and low magnetic field, the system ensures high preventive security standards for large-built structures, according to a press release on Monday.

Spanning over an area of 36,271 square metres in the 10th of Ramadan city, the factory will manufacture all components used in the busway system, including housing, conductors, insulators, and electro-plating.

The Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, Abdel Rahman El-Sewedy, said: "Introducing this high-tech busway system with international standards to the local and global markets proves that Elsewedy Electric has taken another big step towards localizing product manufacturing in Egypt, just in line with the national vision."

Meanwhile, the GM of Elsewedy Electric Busway System, Medhat Rizk, commented: "Localisation with such high specs will fill a big market gap and introduce a big benefit to the market with the standard & services offered by Elsewedy Electric."

