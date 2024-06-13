Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly convened a meeting to assess the current progress in establishing a local electronic chip and semiconductor industry.

The meeting saw the participation of key divs, including Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; Tarek El-Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources; Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and other senior officials from relevant ministries and agencies.

Highlighting the significance of leveraging Egypt’s mineral wealth, the Prime Minister emphasized President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s directive to foster industries based on these resources, particularly e-chips and semiconductors.

The Prime Minister also spotlighted comprehensive studies aimed at optimizing Egypt’s white and black sand resources and bolstering overall manufacturing capabilities in response to global demand.

Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsani reported that the meeting reviewed a summary from the technical secretariat of the e-chip localization committee. Discussions with leading industry companies focused on state support mechanisms, including specialized training, incentives, and facilitations.

Furthermore, the meeting outlined a roadmap for e-chip production localisation and the subsequent engagement of an international consultant to formulate an industry vision and strategy.

The session concluded with approval to commence the tender process for selecting a global consultant. The Ministries of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development were tasked with ensuring necessary budgetary provisions for the next fiscal year.

