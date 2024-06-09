Egypt’s imports of Israeli liquified natural gas (LNG) declined by 26% as of June to nearly 850 million cubic feet, compared to an average of 1.15 billion cubic feet daily in May, a government official told Asharq Business.

The official ascribed the decrease in LNG imports to high temperatures and the increase in Israeli local LNG consumption.

It is worth noting that the Egyptian government is reportedly set to launch an international tender within the coming days to import around 15 LNG shipments until October.

It was previously reported that Egypt’s daily consumption of natural gas was scaled up by around 300 million cubic feet daily, reaching 6.1 billion cubic feet in May.

