Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al-Kharabsheh oversaw the signing of a cooperation agreement aimed at maximizing the use of Egypt's infrastructure for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) to benefit Jordan, as per a statement.

Badawi emphasized that the agreement reflects the commitment of both nations to deepen integration in the natural gas sector.

He highlighted the importance of leveraging infrastructure to secure energy supplies and achieve mutual benefits.

Badawi also expressed gratitude to the teams from both ministries and companies involved in finalizing the agreement, noting their efforts in fostering collaboration

