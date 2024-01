CAIRO - Egypt's cabinet has approved a draft law authorising oil exploration in the Ras Qattara development area in the western desert, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the draft law, the petroleum ministry will enter into a contract with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, Apex International Energy and INA for oil exploration and development in the designated area.

