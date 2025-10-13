Egypt aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to over 42% by 2030, with a further goal of reaching 60% by 2040, according to recent updates to the country’s energy strategy, Electricity Minister Mahmoud Essmat said.

This came during a Monday meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to review the progress of renewable energy projects and efforts to strengthen the national grid to accommodate the new capacity, his office said.

During a meeting with the ministers of electricity and petroleum, Madbouly reiterated the state’s focus on the renewable energy sector and its continuous efforts to provide more facilities and incentives for this vital sector.

Essmat presented a statement on the renewable energy capacity (solar, wind, and battery storage) that will be added to the unified grid from 2026 to 2030, and the expected fuel savings as a result. He also discussed the status of land allocated to the New and Renewable Energy Authority for the construction of power generation stations.

The minister detailed studies related to strengthening the national electricity grid to handle the targeted renewable energy capacity by 2040. He highlighted efforts to support the transmission network between July 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025.

During this period, 11 new ultra-high-voltage substations were established with a total capacity of 4,570 megavolt-amperes (MVA). New capacity was also added to the 500 kV and 220 kV grids, along with the construction of four new high-voltage substations and additional capacity on the 66 kV grid.

Regarding transmission lines and cables, Essmat noted the construction of 406 km of new 220 kV lines and 272 km of new 66 kV overhead lines, in addition to converting sections of overhead lines to underground cables.

