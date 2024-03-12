Egypt - TAQA Volt, a subsidiary of TAQA Power, the electricity operating arm of TAQA Arabia group, the leading energy and utility solutions provider in Egypt, has partnered with Wadi Degla Development, a prominent real estate developer, to install more than 14 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Wadi Degla’s projects.

This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for EVs and sustainable living solutions, as well as to enhance the sustainable transportation infrastructure in line with Egypt’s 2030 vision.

Samy Abdel Kader, Managing Director of TAQA Power, said, “This partnership will address a major obstacle to EV adoption—the lack of accessible and reliable charging options. We will install charging stations that are compatible with all EVs, and ensure their durability, reliability, and user-friendliness. This will expand the reach and versatility of the charging network and improve customer satisfaction.”

The partnership is a response to market research that shows that 40% of potential EV buyers are discouraged by the limited availability of charging stations. By expanding the charging infrastructure, TAQA Volt hopes to ease these concerns and support Egypt’s 2030 vision, which aims for a future where sustainable transportation is a reality.

Abdel Kader added, “With 40% of customers reluctant to switch to EVs because of the insufficient number of charging stations, this initiative aligns with our mission to increase the EV charging infrastructure in response to the rising demand, and to contribute to Egypt’s 2030 vision.”

A recent survey reveals the increasing interest in EVs among customers, with more than 30% planning to switch to EVs in the next five years, and 90% expecting to drive one in the next decade. Raymond Ahdy, CEO of Wadi Degla Developments, said, “This change in consumer behavior towards greener mobility solutions highlights the urgent need for a robust EV charging infrastructure, which is a main focus of our partnership with TAQA Arabia.”

