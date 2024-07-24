Egypt has launched a new tender to import five shipments of liquefied gas next August and September, as part of its efforts to end the electricity outage crisis in the Arab Republic.

A government official, who spoke to Asharq Business on condition of anonymity, highlighted that the country will permanently offer tenders to import gas until local production rises again.

Furthermore, the source noted that the production of natural gas currently amounts to about 4.60 billion cubic feet daily, while domestic consumption stands at 6.20 billion cubic feet.

Natural gas consumption for electricity generation reached 162,000 cubic metres daily, recording the highest level of consumption in Egypt’s history.

Last week, Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, stated that the country's daily energy consumption exceeded 37 gigawatts (GW), an increase of 12% over last year.

Madbouly indicated that the government will accelerate renewable energy projects to bridge the gap and reduce energy imports.

In June, the Egyptian government announced plans to postpone raising electricity prices from July 2024 to September.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is set to host the Middle East LPG Expo during 10-11 September 2024 to elevate the global LPG landscape.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).