The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla held a meeting with a delegation from the UAE-based National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) to probe the possible cooperation opportunities in designing and implementing petroleum projects in Egypt and abroad, a statement showed.

For his part, the firm’s Deputy Chairman Nasser Al-Marzooqi expressed his company’s interest in forging partnerships with the Egyptian Engineering Company for the Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) and the Petroleum Projects and Technical Consultations Company (Petrojet).

He added that the NMDC is planning to invest in green energy projects in Egypt as well as connect between the country and Europe via subsea pipes of up to 2,000 kilometers in depth.

This came on the sidelines of the last day of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

