Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water solutions and services, announced on United Nation’s World Water Day that it has helped customers in the IMEA region save 47.9 billion litres of water in 2023. This is equivalent to the annual drinking water needs of more than 43 million people.

Ecolab’s IMEA water savings in 2023 highlight the company’s region-wide commitment to addressing the urgent issue of water scarcity by mobilising industry and businesses to adopt water-saving strategies, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s National Water Strategy 2030.

Water scarcity is one of the most pressing concerns facing the world, particularly for Saudi Arabia (KSA), one of the most water-stressed countries on the planet. As part of Vision 2030, the KSA government aims to improve access to clean and safe water for all by promoting sustainable water management practices and encouraging greater private sector participation.

Sustainable business growth

Water is a critical component of business operations, and in 2023, Ecolab continued to grow its Ecolab Water for Climate programme, which is designed to help customers advance sustainable business growth while meeting climate and water goals.

Water must be moved, cooled, heated and treated in order to be fit for commercial use, all of which requires energy. The Ecolab Water for Climate program combines Ecolab’s expertise, technologies and resources to help companies better manage their water and in turn lower energy consumption, avoid greenhouse gas emissions and lower costs.

As part of its climate and water scarcity work, Ecolab recently released the Ecolab Watermark Study to measure the state of water stewardship across 15 countries worldwide, including Saudi Arabia. The study found that 66% of Saudi consumers believe clean and safe water will be an issue within the next 5 years, while 74% of Saudi consumers believe manufacturers and businesses lack clear guidance and/or plans to combat water scarcity, underscoring an urgent call for action.

Raising awareness

It is against this backdrop of heightened awareness and critical demand for solutions that Ecolab is taking the lead in driving water savings and raising awareness about smart water management. By 2030, Ecolab aims to help customers worldwide save the equivalent to the annual drinking water needs of 1 billion people.

Stefan Umiastowki, Ecolab's Senior Vice President India, Middle East and Africa, said: “Ecolab’s regional water-saving impact complements Saudi Arabia’s robust efforts to combat water scarcity, raising awareness of this critical issue and highlighting the potential of collaboration and technological innovation to ensure a water-secure future. This achievement underscores our belief that innovation drives growth and can lead to substantial positive impacts on communities and the environment alike.”

Ecolab leverages advanced data-driven insights and technologies to help businesses across the region enhance operational efficiencies while safeguarding our planet's most vital resource. The Ecolab Global Intelligence Centre is leading the way in utilising the latest technologies to combat water scarcity. With six regional centres worldwide, including one in Saudi Arabia, it provides 24/7 monitoring and analytics for thousands of water systems globally using 3D TRASAR technology, powered by the ECOLAB3D platform.

Actionable insights

This secure, cloud-based digital platform translates operating data into actionable insights to help manage performance, mitigate risk, and capture value for customers. It includes water conservation, energy saving, and cost reduction data, making it an essential tool in the fight against water scarcity.

Umiastowski added: “By investing in the latest water management practices, harnessing the power of data and technology, and engaging in meaningful collaborations, companies can not only meet their environmental targets but also improve their bottom line. Ecolab not only aims to lead by example but also to inspire a wave of change across the region and beyond, encouraging the private and public sectors to prioritise water and take part in safeguarding our water for future generations."

