Enersol, the advanced technology investment company jointly owned by Adnoc Drilling and Alpha Dhabi, announced that its portfolio company Deep Well Services (DWS) has signed its first contract with Petronas in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, DWS will deploy its Hydraulic Completion Units and BoreSite systems to support a 12-well unconventional programme for Petronas in Abu Dhabi.

This marks DWS’ first contract in the UAE and reinforces Enersol’s commitment to advancing intelligent, data-driven energy technologies across the region.

Dean Watson, CEO of Enersol, said: “This is a significant milestone for DWS and a proud moment for the Enersol family. By integrating data, automation, and AI-assisted systems, we’re redefining how well operations are executed. DWS’s entry into the UAE is a powerful demonstration of our portfolio’s ability to deliver performance, innovation, and local value creation.”

Mark Marmo, CEO of Deep Well Services, said, “This is a major milestone for DWS. With AI-assisted data acquisition and precision automation, DWS supports the operator’s ability to make real-time, data-backed decisions that drive measurable improvements throughout the well life cycle.”

“DWS’ automation and real-time insight are expected to enhance the consistency and efficiency of our well operations. This collaboration is aligned with our focus on performance, safety, and reliability across our operations,” said Max Vorobiev, CEO of PETRONAS Abu Dhabi. -TradeArabia News Service

