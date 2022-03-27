A total saving of 329 megawatts (MW) in electricity consumption was recorded by Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) in Dubai during Earth Hour 2022. This was equivalent to a reduction of 132 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

This year’s savings are the biggest since Earth Hour was first observed in the Emirate in 2008.

Dubai residents joined millions worldwide in expressing their solidarity with efforts to reduce climate changes by turning off unnecessary lights and electric appliances during Earth Hour between 8:30 – 9:30pm on Saturday.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, commended everyone who took part in the Earth Hour. “The results achieved during Earth Hour in Dubai every year underline the key role of society members in conservation and reduction of carbon footprint. The goal of Earth Hour is to encourage society members to adopt a conscious and responsible lifestyle to support national efforts to limit carbon emissions and protect natural resources to ensure their sustainability for generations to come,” said Al Tayer.

Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA, said that Earth Hour is one of the most significant environmental initiatives that millions worldwide observe by turning off unnecessary lights, including key landmarks worldwide on the last Saturday of March.

It highlights the importance of strict measures to combat Earth’s challenges, such as climate change and global warming.

Dubai was the first Arab city to host Earth Hour activities in 2008.

