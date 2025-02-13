Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that DEWA achieved the lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) in the world in 2024, recording just 0.94 minutes per customer.

This breaks DEWA’s own record of 1.06 minutes per customer in 2023 and is significantly lower than the approximately 15 minutes recorded by leading utility companies in the European Union.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said, “We are guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the city with the world’s best quality of life. To achieve this, we continue to develop Dubai's electricity and water infrastructure based on innovation, which we adopt as a key approach to managing facilities through a smart and interconnected network. This enables us to deliver our services according to the highest standards of quality, availability, reliability, efficiency, and sustainability. This supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to consolidate Dubai’s position among the top three global cities.

"We have reduced the Customer Minutes Lost (CML) in Dubai from 6.88 minutes per year in 2012 to just 0.94 minutes in 2024, emphasising our leadership in innovation and the adoption of the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This strengthens DEWA’s resilience, agility, and readiness to meet the growing demand for electricity and water in Dubai.”

"The Smart Grid, which we are implementing in stages with total investments of AED 7 billion up to 2035, has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. It provides advanced features, including enhanced energy transmission and distribution efficiency, reduced losses, and improved electric load management. One of the key programmes launched under the umbrella of the Smart Grid is the Automatic Smart Grid Restoration System, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa. This system increases the control, management, and monitoring of the power network. Operating around the clock without human intervention, it uses a smart, innovative, and centralised system to locate faults in the power network, isolate them, and automatically restore service. This enhances grid automation, fault detection, and the restoration of connections as quickly as possible," Al Tayer added.

DEWA received two prestigious awards at the Asian Power Awards 2024 in Singapore, one of the most esteemed regional honours in the energy sector.

DEWA was recognised with the ‘Innovative Power Technology of the Year - UAE’ award for its Actual Load Profiles Simulator (ALPS) for the Distribution Network and the ‘Smart Grid Project of the Year - UAE’ award for its Distribution Automation Smart Grid projects.