AMMAN —World Waternet (an Amsterdam water utility) and Yarmouk Water Company (YWC) on Wednesday completed the four-year Water Operators' Partnership in Irbid.

The 5.6-million-euro water infrastructure project was funded and supported by the Dutch embassy.

Through collaborative efforts, the project has positively impacted over 125,000 citizens, enhancing their access to improved sanitation and providing clean, sufficient, and safe water for Irbid’s population, according to a Dutch embassy statement.

Irbid faces mounting pressure on its aging wastewater systems, which has led to frequent sewer blockages, overflows, and flooding in densely populated areas.

In response, the Netherlands sought to empower YWC through World Waternet’s expertise to help address these issues, which threaten the public health, environmental safety, and quality of life of over a 100,000 citizens.

"The people of Jordan face tremendous challenges with water scarcity. The Netherlands is working closely with partners to implement sustainable water practices, said Dutch Ambassador Harry Verweij.

"Today, we are glad to see the results of the cooperation between World Waternet and YWC. Together, we’ve made tangible improvements in addressing water and wastewater challenges intensified by Irbid's rapid population growth, benefiting both citizens and business owners,” Verweij added.

“This partnership highlights the power of collaboration in achieving meaningful change. Working together with YWC, we’ve delivered impactful solutions that will strengthen Jordan’s water management capacity for years to come,” said Kees van der Lugt, Regional Director, World Waternet Middle East and North Africa.

The Water Operators’ Partnership, achieved various successes, including the replacement of 12 kilometres of outdated sewer pipes in Irbid’s city centre, reducing blockages and enhancing wastewater flow.

It also contributed to capacity building through training provided for over 250 YWC staff in infrastructure maintenance, safety protocols, and asset management, equipping the local team with long-term, sustainable skills.

On top of this, six trucks have been shipped from the Netherlands to Jordan to inspect and clean the wastewater system of Irbid. The dedicated technicians of Yarmouk have received intense training on this and have already cleaned over 30 kilometres of sewage pipes throughout the city.

This partnership also contributed to enhancing operational efficiency, where new asset management and procurement protocols empower YWC to manage resources more effectively and sustain improvements over time. This has improved efficiency of three major wastewater treatment plants, which purify over 26 million litres of wastewater per day.

The partnership also helped improve safety measures via introducing safety standards, including COVID-19 measures, to ensure worker and public safety during system operations. Safety equipment has also been provided to Yarmouk, such as safety vests, gas masks, hydrogen sulphur meters, glasses and metal detectors.

This project is a direct investment in the community’s resilience and aligns with SDG 6’s goals for clean, sustainable water and sanitation access.

Through strengthened maintenance practices and improved flood management, YWC now has a robust framework to support the region’s growing water needs in a sustainable way. All the activities of this project contribute to the sanitation components of SDG6, the statement added.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Dutch-Jordanian cooperation, demonstrating the impact of collaborative, sustainable water management. The Netherlands remains committed to working with Jordan to build resilience against the challenges of climate change and water scarcity.

