BEIJING - China has made remarkable progress in clean energy in recent years, providing practical solutions for tackling climate change globally. This will accelerate the international transition towards renewable power, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday.

The ministry called for greater cooperation worldwide to address climate challenges, according to Global Times.

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the ministry, made the remarks at a press conference in response to questions about China meeting its wind and solar development goals six years early. He said China is projected to generate 60% of global renewable electricity by 2028.

Wang stressed that shifting to renewable energy is the only way to achieve the Paris Agreement and a sustainable, green future. China has grown from a clean energy follower to a global leader rapidly, making significant contributions to low-carbon development worldwide.

By end of 2023, over half of China's power capacity came from renewable sources. New energy vehicle output and sales in China hit 9.587 million and 9.495 million in 2023, up 35.8% and 37.9% year-on-year. Both figures accounted for over 60% of global volume, remaining first place for nine consecutive years, Wang said.

The International Energy Agency's Renewables 2023 report called China's renewable acceleration extraordinary. In 2023, China added as much solar PV as the whole world did in 2022, with 66% year-on-year wind growth.