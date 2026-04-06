Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam said on Sunday that the country is managing its Nile water resources through a dynamic system based on real-time monitoring and hydrological forecasting to address rising demand during peak periods.

In a statement, the ministry said Sewilam made the remarks during a meeting of the permanent committee responsible for regulating Nile inflows, where officials reviewed water levels at Lake Nasser, dam operations and the overall performance of the national water system.

He explained that the approach relies on advanced modelling tools and satellite imagery to monitor conditions across the upper Nile basin, enabling more responsive and efficient water management.

The ministry added that precautionary measures had been implemented in response to recent rainfall and flooding, guided by weather forecasts and continuous monitoring. These steps have helped optimise water use while limiting potential negative impacts on infrastructure and agricultural activity.

Authorities also reviewed evolving water conditions and introduced operational adjustments to ensure system stability and meet demand across key sectors, according to the statement, as Egypt faces increasing pressure on its water resources.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

