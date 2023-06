Facing a staggering $1.73 trillion global energy bill, enterprises will spend a stunning $70 billion on smart energy solutions by 2030, says ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm.

Escalating energy prices pose a formidable obstacle to businesses and industries worldwide. By 2023, those prices will surge to a global $1.73 trillion enterprise spend on electricity consumption (which considers the electrification acceleration of vehicle fleets and robots), ABI Research said. As a result, businesses are compelled to reassess their energy purchase agreements with utilities, contemplate installing renewable microgrid systems, and prioritise energy efficiency.

In response, ABI Research has just launched its Smart Energy for Enterprises and Industries research service to guide businesses on navigating the globally disrupted energy markets, achieving energy independence, and transitioning to renewable energy via a range of cost-saving technologies and services including on-site micro-grids, battery storage, efficiency management platforms, and optimised purchase agreements. In this context, the role of the wider smart energy ecosystem, including technology providers like Siemens and Hitachi Energy, energy utilities, and professional service companies will also be covered in detail.

Trading on spot markets

“Smart energy is no longer just the prerogative of centralised energy utilities. Enterprises and industries are assuming an increasingly important role in renewable energy generation. They are essentially becoming agents in the building and managing of collectively owned smart energy networks, assets, and solutions. Additionally, businesses will actively participate in new (renewable) energy markets, including trading on spot markets,” explains Dominique Bonte, Vice President, Verticals & End Markets at ABI Research.

ABI Research’s Smart Energy for Enterprises and Industries research service looks at smart energy through the lens of both enterprises and industries such as manufacturing, supply chain, oil and gas, and data centers. Aspects covered range from on-site solar and wind farms to energy efficiency management, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and advanced Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), enabling enterprises to lower the cost of their energy consumption, transition away from fossil fuel energy sources, improve energy quality and reliability, and achieve more energy resilience.

From a technology coverage perspective, ABI Research’s new service explains how enterprises and industries can leverage on-site digital energy monitoring, management, and simulation platforms and AI-based software; granular energy metering, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, energy sharing Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) and Building-to-Grid (B2G), energy-efficient equipment, and automated energy marketplaces.

Vital compass

“As the global demand for smart energy intensifies, enterprises and industries are embracing the imperative of sustainability and cost efficiency. With an urgency to navigate disrupted energy markets, attaining energy independence and transitioning to renewable sources becomes paramount. ABI Research's Smart Energy for Enterprises and Industries research service will serve as a vital compass, offering strategic guidance on leveraging cost-saving technologies and services to achieve these transformative goals,” Bonte concludes.-- TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).