Agility, a global leader in logistics and infrastructure, has signed an agreement with the UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, marking a significant step toward improving energy efficiency and enhancing the economic performance of data centres and district cooling systems in the UAE.

The initiative supports the readiness of the nation’s infrastructure to meet the rapidly growing demands of artificial intelligence applications and further strengthens the UAE’s regional and global competitiveness.

Under the MoU, the company will deploy intelligent control system technologies developed by Vedra, a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for optimising energy consumption.

These technologies will be used to manage energy and cooling systems and to optimise operational load distribution in modern data centres, in response to the growing density of workloads and the increasing demands for efficiency and performance.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation that includes conducting a specialised study as a precursor to launching a pilot project to assess the application of reinforcement learning models within industrial infrastructure, said Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, after signing the deal with Tarek Sultan, the Chairman of Agility.

These solutions have demonstrated a strong ability to significantly reduce energy consumption, lower capital expenditures associated with cooling systems, and enhance safety, resilience, and operational reliability, particularly in high-temperature environments, he stated.

"Enhancing the efficiency of energy-intensive infrastructure, particularly data centres and artificial intelligence applications, is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s competitiveness and sustainability agenda. This partnership reflects our commitment to adopting practical, advanced technology-based solutions that reduce energy consumption, strengthen infrastructure reliability, and reinforce the UAE’s leadership in developing the next generation of AI data centers," he added.

Agility said this partnership will enable both parties to evaluate opportunities to scale the deployment of AI-driven optimisation solutions more broadly, contributing to the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for investment in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

It also supports national sustainability and energy efficiency goals, in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

Commenting on the partnership, Sultan said it underscores the importance of public–private collaboration amid the rapid, AI-driven transformation of infrastructure, where operational efficiency has become a critical factor.

"Deploying intelligent control systems enables complex energy and cooling systems to be transformed into integrated, adaptive environments, enhancing efficiency, resilience, and long-term economic returns, he added.

