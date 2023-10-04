ABU DHABI - Borouge and Tadweer have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities in the management and adoption of best practices in waste management, sorting and mechanical recycling of polymers.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge, said, "Together, we are exploring innovative ways of sorting and recycling polymers in alignment with national and international best practices. The MoU is in line with our continuous commitment to society's well-being and the environment's preservation. Sustainability is and will remain an integral part of our operations and culture, enabling us to reduce risks and drive positive growth towards a brighter, more sustainable future."

Eng. Ali Mohamed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer, said, "Borouge and Tadweer will embark on a transformative journey to redefine waste as a valuable resource and a catalyst for sustainable development. Our partnership is not just about recycling polymers; it's about reimagining our impact on the environment, society, and the economy. We stand committed to crafting a legacy where waste becomes the cornerstone of innovation and where we build a brighter and more sustainable future for all."

Borouge and Tadweer will explore further opportunities in polymers waste sorting for mechanical recycling and developing a sustainable ecosystem to secure the generation of high-quality polymer recyclates using different technologies.

Furthermore, the partners will join forces to establish business development and benchmarking frameworks which unlock value-added business opportunities through potential joint investments in brown and greenfield assets. The agreement reinforces Borouge and Tadweer's leading industry positions and supports their circular economy ambitions.

Both companies will collaborate to support local regulatory frameworks to sustain and efficiently manage polymer waste. This includes launching public initiatives and campaigns to boost awareness about best practices in polymer waste management and recycling.