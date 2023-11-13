SHARJAH -- BEEAH Group has hosted its first "Sustainovation Summit" at the BEEAH Headquarters in the run-up to COP28 in the UAE. The summit brought together industry leaders and experts from the public and private sectors to exchange insights and identify opportunities for potential collaborations.

The event was designed as a carbon-neutral experience, beginning with the BEEAH Headquarters as a net-zero venue, minimising waste of food and beverages and tracking emissions relating to the travel of participants and guests. The remaining emissions from the event will be offset by BEEAH through a certified carbon offset programme.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH, said, "We wanted to host the Sustainovation Summit to create a forum for leaders from the public and private sector to begin engaging in dialogue, sharing insights from our sustainability journeys and exploring potential collaborations and initiatives.

Aligning with the strategy of the COP28 presidency, this summit is a way for BEEAH to help bridge the gap between the public and private sector to transform industries to be future-ready and contribute to the national and global sustainability targets."

Al Huraimel joined the panel discussion on "Designing Smart and Future-Proof Societies" alongside Hassan Al Naqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centres; Nader Al Bastaki, Managing Director of the Dubai Future District Fund, and Mohammad Saif Siddiqui, Head of Sustainability and Smart City, e enterprise.

During the panel, moderated by Tariq Qureishy, CEO and Founder at Xponential, the experts discussed the importance of technologies like AI in elevating quality of life in societies while also balancing sustainability, business efficiency, and profitability.

They agreed that collaborations and investment can help create user-centric digital ecosystems that can empower individuals in the workplace and communities, transforming businesses across industries to be more sustainable.

The second panel of the summit was entitled "Navigating the Road to COP28 - Decarbonisation Unveiled". The panel comprised Ibrahim Al-Zu'bi, Chief Sustainability Officer at ADNOC Group; Ahmed AlZeqri, Group Manager of Carbon Reduction at DP World; and Ayman Ismail, Vice President of Industry and Business Development at Schneider Electric Gulf Cluster. Moderator by Nouf Wazir, Lead Engineer at BEEAH, the panellists highlighted the importance of investments and roadmaps to achieving decarbonisation.

In line with the strategy of the COP28 Presidency, they highlighted how inclusivity across industries and sectors would be critical to achieving wide-scale change. They also revealed insights on emerging technologies and innovations to support the energy transition, such as hydrogen production, carbon technologies and groundbreaking renewable energy developments such as solar landfills and waste-to-energy.

During a short virtual presentation, "Candam", a technology startup from Spain, was also invited to showcase how their emerging technology is helping transform waste collection in smart cities. Candam was selected as a winner by BEEAH during the Access Sharjah Challenge for startups run by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa).

Candam presented how their technology can be retrofitted to any type of bin. Recycling begins with individuals using an ID card or a companion app. Sensors then analyse the recyclable being deposited and issue points on the app, which individuals can use to claim rewards.

The technology also comes with a dashboard that continuously collects insights, such as the frequency of deposits and the types of waste being collected, so businesses and authorities can make data-driven decisions.

BEEAH has signed a proof-of-concept with Candam and is supporting a pilot project to be launched in University City Sharjah this November.

The last panel of the summit was entitled "Nurturing Minds for a Sustainable World", comprising Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Education Officer at BEEAH Group; Dr Saeed Alhassan, Professor at Khalifa University and Founder of Manhat; and Dr Narjess Boubakri, Dean of School of Business Administration and Professor at the American University of Sharjah.

Moderated by Mourad Benayed, Director of Strategy at AB Advisory, the panel highlighted the importance of embedding sustainability and innovation across all levels and fields of study to encourage students to help shape future industries or become entrepreneurs. They shared insights on empowering the youth with knowledge and exposing them to opportunities to make a positive impact for a sustainable future.

Following the conclusion of the panels, guests and panellists were invited on a tour of the BEEAH Headquarters to continue exchanging insights and forge new connections. To continue the momentum from the summit and actions following COP28, BEEAH will be hosting the Sustainovation Summit as an annual forum.