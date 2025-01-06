Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has announced that it has secured an order from Bechtel Energy to supply gas technology equipment for two liquefaction plants for Woodside Energy Group’s Louisiana LNG development.

The project, in its Phase I, will have a total capacity of 11 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and on completion will boast a total overall permitted capacity of 27.6 MTPA.

The contract award, which includes eight main refrigeration compressors driven by LM6000PF+ gas turbines and eight expander-compressors, leverages Baker Hughes’ proven, best-in-class LNG technologies to support Bechtel and Woodside.

Baker Hughes’ history of working with Bechtel and Woodside will support the delivery of Phase 1 of the project.

The order marks a significant milestone as Woodside targets final investment decision (FID) readiness from the first quarter of 2025, it stated.

"Louisiana LNG will play a vital role in meeting the world’s increasing LNG demand," remarked Paul Marsden, the President of Bechtel Energy.

"Bechtel is proud to collaborate with Baker Hughes to help deliver this critical project," he noted.

In addition to this award, Baker Hughes was previously selected to supply Woodside electric-powered Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) packages and other turbomachinery equipment for the associated pipeline serving the LNG export terminal.

Ganesh Ramaswamy, the Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes, said: "We are committed to providing our proven technology to ensure the LNG industry stands ready to meet the rapidly growing energy demand."

"Building on our 40-year track record in LNG and established collaboration with both Bechtel and Woodside, we look forward to supporting this important project and contributing to sustainable energy development," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

