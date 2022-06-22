Saudi Arabia - Ariston, a global leader in water heating and energy efficiency products, said it is leveraging solar power to supplement energy used for water heating solutions installed in Saudi Arabia, as part of its sustainability initiatives.

This comes in line with Vision 2030 objectives of Saudi Arabia, a priority region for the company which was several ongoing projects in the kingdom.

The National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), a strategic initiative, launched at the direction of Saudi King Salman as part of Vision 2030, is working to diversify the national energy mix used in electricity production, increasing the share of natural gas and renewable energy sources to approximately 50% by 2030 while reducing the use of liquid fuel.

The vision also encourages the private sector to increase investment in Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy initiatives.

In 2022, the 90+ year Ariston Group renewed its commitment to putting energy efficiency at the heart of its sustainable growth strategy.

Ariston Middle East, with a legacy of more than 40 years in the region, is bringing the group’s vision to life in the Saudi Arabia by utilizing solar energy in some of the water heating projects it is implementing currently. Some solar energy projects have already been completed successfully, said its top official.

"The Ariston brand is dedicated to offering water heating solutions from high quality renewable and energy efficient products around the world and has opted to leverage use of solar energy to fulfill this mandate in Saudi Arabia," remarked Alberto Torner, the Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey and Caucasus.

"We have several projects in progress across the country to fulfil our commitment of bringing sustainable comfort to all families so they can enjoy life at home and on the planet," said Torner.

One of Ariston’s solar energy projects in Saudi Arabia was implemented for the Ministry of Interior office in Jeddah. The requirement was to satisfy the hot water demand of the main building consisting of many offices and bathrooms.

"In numbers, the requirement was to set up a solar system that is capable of supplying 3,257 l per day at 60°C, at solar contribution of minimum 60% and the total annual energy requirements of 59,354 kWh. We installed a solar forced system on the ministry of interior HRH Building along with supporting equipment to generate required temperature for achieving hot water supply in the required areas," explained Torner.

"The solar system covers around 82.7% of the overall energy consumption significantly reducing CO2 emissions and gas consumption. After it’s successful installation, the Solar system’s annual energy contribution was 51,290 kWh. 13,344 kg CO2 Emissions are avoided and 6,310 cu m of Natural gas savings accrued in the process," he added.

On the projects progress, Torner said the commercial projects include schools and universities like the two British Schools in Riyadh and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences where some projects are completed while others are in progress. "The Al-Rashid Group in Riyadh has also selected to utilize solar energy," he added.

