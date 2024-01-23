Saudi Arabia - Alfanar Projects, a leading project developer and provider of engineering construction and technology solutions, has reached a strategic agreement with Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) to develop an HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) converter station for Tabuk Industrial City.

This collaboration signifies the company’s dedication to strengthening and enhancing the kingdom’s grid infrastructure and energy transition, said the Saudi company in a statement.

The signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from Alfanar Projects, including Sabah Almutlaq, Managing Director of Alfanar Projects, Khalid AlSolami, Executive Vice President of Engineering Construction, and Sattam Al Motairi, Vice President of Sales, alongside Majed Al Argoubi, CEO of Modon.

This comes close on the heels of its project win last month from Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) as a consortium with GE Vernova for its Power Plant 10 (PP10) in Riyadh.

As per the SEC contract, the duo will help convert SEC's power generation assets to natural gas, a lower carbon intensity fuel compared to the crude oil and distillate that currently power the plant.

