Sustainability Excellence provides comprehensive ratings that quantify ESG performance of companies in the Arab World.

Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) has been recognised as the top company in Bahrain on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings list by ESG Invest, part of Sustainability Excellence, a provider of ratings that quantify ESG performance.

Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said: “We view ESG as central to Alba’s mission -- ‘being a responsible corporate citizen, we want to create value for all our stakeholders and society. We are pleased to be selected as the Number One Company for ESG in Bahrain, for the third year in a row, which speaks volumes about our adopted approach when it comes to ESG.

“We believe that ESG knows no borders and with the roll-out of our ESG roadmap, we are on course to create a better community impact.”

ESG Invest ranked Alba on the merit of its ESG reporting in line with the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI): Core Option as published in the Company’s Sustainability Report 2020.

