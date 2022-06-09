A boundary-pushing approach to hacking carbon reduction issues has been floated by AkzoNobel and partners from across the extended value chain after the firm’s first ever global Collaborative Sustainability Challenge.

The outcomes would further support the company in complementing initiatives in the Middle East and North Africa region to accelerate decarbonisation.

During an inspirational 24 hours of intense discussion at the pioneering event – which concluded recently in Amsterdam – a series of high impact exploration teams was set up. Those involved will now continue to work together in a determined effort to collectively accelerate the reduction of carbon emissions in the paints and coatings industry.

Next generation leaders

The participants – represented by senior and next generation leaders – hacked four key areas: energy transition, process efficiency, solvent emissions and circular solutions. It resulted in 27 partners signing up, including suppliers, customers and end-users, as well as representatives from finance, government, service providers and consultancies.

For example, one of the six teams will attempt to lower the existing barriers that are preventing disruptive new process technologies. The aim is to hack current business models so that suppliers, manufacturers and applicators work together as a collaborative solutions provider.

“We all have ambitious targets when it comes to addressing climate change, but we won’t achieve them in isolation. So it’s fantastic to see everyone come together, exchange ideas and make a real commitment to jointly explore what’s possible as we strive to collectively accelerate our sustainability journey,” said AkzoNobel CEO Thierry Vanlancker.

Intense and productive

“It’s been an intense but extremely productive 24 hours. We’ve witnessed the passion and creativity of a determined group of industry partners who are committed to making the necessary step changes across the value chain. By having one clear goal – working together to reduce carbon emissions – there’s a clear opportunity to take collective action and accelerate effective solutions for tackling climate change,” said Jan-Peter Balkenende, chair, Dutch Sustainable Growth Coalition and former Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

AkzoNobel has set science-based sustainability targets to halve its carbon emissions across the full value chain by 2030. Achieving that ambition will rely heavily on collaborating with partners and challenging each other to find innovative ways to overcome the unprecedented challenges everyone faces. That’s exactly what the exploration teams will endeavour to accomplish.

“We’re off to a really encouraging start,” said Vanlancker. “What we need to do now is keep the momentum of the last 24 hours, harness all the energy and creativity and develop a networked ecosystem which will help to shape the sustainable future of our industry.”

Carbon targets

AkzoNobel has aligned its sustainability ambitions with the Paris agreement, which aims to limit global warming and ensure that global temperature rise does not exceed 1.5˚C above pre-industrial levels. The goal is to achieve 50% reduction in carbon emissions across the whole value chain by 2030 (baseline 2018).

This follows a revision of AkzoNobel’s initial carbon reduction target of 42% off a 2020 baseline. This revision brings it in line with its carbon reduction ambition across its operations and will further sharpen and accelerate its vision for People. Planet. Paint. approach to sustainable business.

