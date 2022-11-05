ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company (ADSSC) has signed an exclusive Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Uzsuvtaminot JSC, a key player in improving the management of water resources in the Republic of Uzbekistan, to develop a wastewater treatment plant in the country’s capital, Tashkent.

With an estimated capacity of 1.5 million cubic metres a day, enough to serve over 2.3 million people, the facility will be the largest wastewater treatment plant in the country upon completion.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADSSC, and Sakhib Saifnazarov, Chairman of Uzsuvtaminot, signed the MoA at a special ceremony held in Tashkent.

The agreement aims to develop a centralised wastewater treatment plant that promotes health and wellbeing, improves the quality of life and keeps pace with population growth within an economically reformed Tashkent. Under its provisions, ADSSC and its partners will undertake the financing, construction, and operation of the plant, whereas Uzsuvtaminot JSC will be responsible for providing the land, effluent, and electricity facilities.

The new treatment plant is set to replace the three existing wastewater treatment plants located in Boszu, Salar, and Bektimir, which have a total capacity of 1.5 million cubic metres a day. When it is completed, the plant will serve an estimated 2.3 million people living in area covering 435 sq km in Tashkent and its surrounding regions and will help create numerous job opportunities for the local community.

Saifnazarov said, “The signing of this landmark MoA demonstrates the common goals of the UAE and Uzbekistan to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. The project aligns with Uzsuvtaminot’s efforts to facilitate exchange of knowledge and expertise between the UAE national entities and their international counterparts to support global transition to a greener and a more sustainable development model.”

The signing of this MoA marks a key milestone for ADSSC, which continually seeks to leverage its strong track record in asset development and project management expertise to become an Abu Dhabi-based global key player in providing integrated wastewater management whose commitment lies in supporting global, regional, and local sustainable development visions.

In addition to ADSSC, several UAE-based entities have taken a keen interest in participating in the Uzbek government’s drive to modernise and diversify its economy in view of the outstanding relations that connect the people of both nations. These projects demonstrate the UAE’s desire to enhance economic cooperation with Uzbekistan and actively contribute to advancing the country’s economic interests and increasing its competitiveness.