Adnoc Logistics and Services (Adnoc L&S) confirmed the early delivery of Arada, a 175,000 m³ liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier constructed by Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

Arada is the fifth of six newbuild LNG carriers ordered by Adnoc L&S as part of its ongoing fleet expansion program. Following delivery, the vessel has commenced operations.

Keith Mander, Manager of Marine Projects at Adnoc Logistics & Services (fourth from left), with crew members, and representatives from Jiangnan Shipyard marked the delivery of Arada at the shipyard in China. -OGN/TradeArabia News Service

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