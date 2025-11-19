Adnoc along with three of its portfolio companies, Masdar, Borouge and TA’ZIZ, participated in the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), held in Shanghai, showcasing energy products and projects, meeting with prospective customers and partners, and deepening existing energy partnerships with Chinese companies.

At the event, Adnoc signed three agreements including a Memorandum of Understanding between Adnoc Global Trading (AGT) and CNOOC to explore a trading partnership involving each party’s refining and trading systems.

Adnoc also signed agreements with ZhenHua Oil and CNOOC extending crude supply collaboration.

Adnoc’s participation at CIIE reflects over four decades of energy collaboration between the UAE and China and follows the opening of Adnoc’s Beijing office in April.

During the event, Adnoc promoted its ‘Make it with Adnoc’ initiative at bilateral meetings and supplier workshops and participated in forums, including the UAE-China Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Executive Office Director at Adnoc, who headed Adnoc’s high-level delegation at CIIE, said: “Our participation at the China International Import Expo reinforces our commitment to the Chinese energy market. Our presence was more than a showcase; it was a strategic move to strengthen existing partnerships and unlock new commercial opportunities. We look forward to deepening our long-standing relationships with Chinese energy companies.”

In addition to the agreements signed by Adnoc, Borouge signed strategic agreements with three Chinese cable manufacturers to supply materials for future renewable energy projects and a Memorandum of Understanding with two leading waste management and recycling partners to develop recycling infrastructure in Ningbo, a major port and industrial hub in east China's Zhejiang province.

And in a series of meetings with existing and potential partners, Masdar showcased the world’s largest and most technologically advanced solar and battery energy storage system project, capable of delivering 1 gigawatt (GW) of baseload renewable power.

At ADIPEC, which took place at the same time as CIIE, TA’ZIZ awarded a $1.99 billion Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract to China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven to build the UAE’s first polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production complex, among the top three largest integrated single-site PVC plants in the world.

CIIE also saw the announcement, by the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) and Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), of the inaugural Blue Forum, to be held at ADSW 2026, a global sustainability event that is supported by Masdar.

The forum will catalyse international partnerships and investment in sustainable water management, focusing on innovation, finance, and policy cooperation.

